Maryland House Speaker Jones says she’ll likely push for stronger abortion rights

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 3:58 pm 05/16/2019 03:58pm
House Speaker Adrienne Jones smiles after being elected the first woman and first black lawmaker to win the office during a special session on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s new House speaker says she will “most likely” push to protect abortion rights in the state’s constitution next year, as her predecessor sought to do this year.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones said Thursday she expects the issue to come back before Maryland lawmakers, especially after Alabama’s governor signed the strictest-in-the-nation abortion ban.

Her predecessor, Michael Busch, introduced a constitutional amendment this year to protect abortion rights in Maryland’s constitution. But Busch, who died last month, withdrew the proposal, after Maryland’s Senate president said ballot questions should be approved in the year they go before voters.

Maryland voters won’t go to the polls again until next year.

A constitutional amendment requires a three-fifths vote in the House and Senate to put it on the ballot for voters to decide.

