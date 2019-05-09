202
Home » Maryland News » Md. cocaine-related deaths spiked…

Md. cocaine-related deaths spiked while heroin deaths dropped in 2018

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 9, 2019 8:34 pm 05/09/2019 08:34pm
35 Shares

Maryland is still in the grip of an opioid crisis that has ravaged the nation for years, but a fresh batch of statistics includes encouraging news.

Preliminary totals from last year, which are the most recent available, show opioid-related deaths in Maryland were up 5.2% from the year before. That was the slowest rate of increase since 2011.

“We’re also seeing very significant declines in fatalities from heroin and from prescription opiates,” said Steve Schuh, executive director of the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) which Gov. Larry Hogan established in 2017 by executive order.

Heroin-related deaths were down for a second straight year, dropping 23.7%.

Prescription opioid-related deaths also dropped for a second year in a row. They were down 10.2% in 2018.

Related Stories

Schuh said it appears that heroin is falling out of favor, but the threat from fentanyl remains strong as drug dealers mix it with other drugs, and buyers don’t know exactly what they’re getting.

“Fentanyl is everywhere, and you cannot see it, you cannot smell it, but it can kill you,” Schuh said.

Fentanyl-related deaths jumped 17.1% last year, although the rate of increase slowed for the second straight year.

Fentanyl is largely blamed for a big jump in cocaine-related deaths last year. They increased 27.9%, the third straight year of significant increases.

The figures come from the OOCC’s 2018 annual report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
fentanyl larry hogan Latest News Local News Maryland News opioid epidemic Opioid Operational Command Center steve schuh
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA

These weekend trip ideas will help you relax, unwind and get away from it all without draining your bank account or requiring you to trek too far from home.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!