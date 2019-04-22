Md. Gov. Hogan heads to New Hampshire for ‘Politics and Eggs’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is joining a unique breakfast club: a New Hampshire event that's become a required stop for anyone seriously considering a White House run.

Hogan was invited to the Tuesday morning event by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, and he’s following five other politicians who are making a run for president, most recently former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.

Hogan, a Republican who has maintained a high approval rating in a blue state, hasn’t come out and said he’s running.

At an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington in August, the topic of a possible presidential bid came up, and Hogan told reporters, “I mean, you never say never.”

The second-term Maryland governor has been critical of President Donald Trump’s administration and the political divide in Washington.

A Granite State Poll released Monday shows that Hogan would likely have an uphill climb in a Republican primary: Among those polled, 1% said they would vote for him.

But the “Politics and Eggs” breakfast session, with a chance to address attendees for 20 minutes and then take questions, allows for greater visibility and would likely boost Hogan’s name recognition in the state with the nation’s first presidential primary.

Other candidates who have attended the breakfast meetings include Weld; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro; and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan reported from Annapolis, Maryland.

