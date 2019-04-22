202
Home » Maryland News » Md. Gov. Hogan heads…

Md. Gov. Hogan heads to New Hampshire for ‘Politics and Eggs’

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP April 22, 2019 7:32 pm 04/22/2019 07:32pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 photo, Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md. Hogan will speak in New Hampshire as he weighs a primary challenge to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is joining a unique breakfast club: He’s appearing at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire for the “Politics and Eggs” event that’s become a required stop for anyone seriously considering a White House run.

Hogan was invited to the Tuesday morning event by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, and he’s following five other politicians who are making a run for president, most recently former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.

Hogan, a Republican who has maintained a high approval rating in a blue state, hasn’t come out and said he’s running.

At an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington in August, the topic of a possible presidential bid came up, and Hogan told reporters, “I mean, you never say never.”

The second-term Maryland governor has been critical of President Donald Trump’s administration and the political divide in Washington.

A Granite State Poll released Monday shows that Hogan would likely have an uphill climb in a Republican primary: Among those polled, 1% said they would vote for him.

But the “Politics and Eggs” breakfast session, with a chance to address attendees for 20 minutes and then take questions, allows for greater visibility and would likely boost Hogan’s name recognition in the state with the nation’s first presidential primary.

Other candidates who have attended the breakfast meetings include Weld; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro; and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan reported from Annapolis, Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Government News larry hogan Local News Maryland governor Maryland News Politics and Eggs presidential race Republican primary US Politics News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler

U.S. News gathered 50 unique vacation ideas that will get you in the mood for adventure and help you decide where to go for your next getaway.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!