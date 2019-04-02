202
2 hurt in Frederick Co. shooting during funeral service

By Abigail Constantino April 20, 2019 7:36 pm 04/20/2019 07:36pm
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday during a funeral service.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike near the Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church in Frederick, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were shot after an altercation between people at the service. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, a news release said. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

NBC Washington reported that the funeral service was for 24-year-old Trevor Frazier, one of the victims of a double homicide in Capitol Heights on April 7.

Detectives are collecting suspect information, and they do not believe the shooting was random.

Below is the area where it happened.

