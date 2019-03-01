1 dead, 5 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maryland

One person is dead and five others are injured after three cars and a tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 95 near Columbia, Maryland on Tuesday.

The crash was in the southbound lanes of I-95 after MD-175.

The five people who were injured are expected to recover, Maryland State Police said.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

The crash scene was cleared by about 1:20 a.m. Below is a map of the area:

