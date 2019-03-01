202
Home » Maryland News » 1 dead, 5 injured…

1 dead, 5 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maryland

By Teddy Gelman March 12, 2019 5:58 am 03/12/2019 05:58am
3 Shares

One person is dead and five others are injured after three cars and a tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 95 near Columbia, Maryland on Tuesday.

The crash was in the southbound lanes of I-95 after MD-175.

The five people who were injured are expected to recover, Maryland State Police said.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

The crash scene was cleared by about 1:20 a.m. Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
columbia I-95 crash Local News Maryland News Teddy Gelman tractor trailer crash Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!