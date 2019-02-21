My Take: A thwarted mass shooter reminds us of what’s real

On My Take, in the wake of the arrest of a Silver Spring man who calls himself a white nationalist, Clinton Yates reminds you that there are those who want to harm others based on the color of their skin. They're here and they walk among us.

Never forget, racism is real and it’s dangerous.

