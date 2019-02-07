Is your refrigerator running? Save on Energy Star products in Maryland

If you're in the need for new appliances, the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 16 is the perfect time to save on qualifying Energy Star appliances through the annual Shop Maryland Energy weekend.

WASHINGTON — If you’re in the need for new appliances, the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 16 is the perfect time to save on qualifying Energy Star appliances through the annual Shop Maryland Energy weekend.

Products that meet or exceed the Energy Star efficiency requirements developed by the EPA and the Department of Energy will be tax-free Feb. 16 through Feb. 18.

“This is a huge deal for Maryland consumers, but also for people in D.C. and Virginia,” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “They come into Maryland because we wave the 6 percent sales tax on expensive, energy efficient appliances.”

The following products will be exempt from Maryland’s 6 percent sales tax:

Air conditioners

Washers and dryers

Furnaces

Heat pumps

Boilers

Solar water heaters

Standard-sized refrigerators

Dehumidifiers

Programmable thermostats

Compact fluorescent light bulbs

“Shop Maryland Energy weekend is a great time to take advantage of potentially hundreds of dollars in savings on ENERGY STAR products that are good for the environment,” Franchot said. “This program boosts sales during an otherwise down time for businesses and gives consumers an incentive to purchase energy-efficient appliances.”

To promote the tax-free holiday, Franchot will visit locally owned shops in the following towns and cities:

Silver Spring: Friday, Feb. 8.

Rising Sun: Monday, Feb. 11

Hagerstown: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Cambridge: Thursday, Feb. 13

Pikesville: Thursday, Feb. 14.

“It’s hugely popular. The state loses almost a million dollars in sales tax revenue, but we don’t really lose it because a lot of shopping for non-energy efficient appliances occurs when they’re in the appliance store,” Franchot said.

There are no energy efficient dishwashers for example.

Details about the visits will be released before the planned stops.

Local utilities Pepco and Washington Gas also have incentive programs for purchases of some energy efficient appliances.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.