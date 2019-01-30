UMUC plans new name: University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland University College intends to change its name to University of Maryland Global Campus as part of a new, half-billion dollar national marketing campaign to expand the school’s global outreach that was approved by the Board of Public Works on Jan. 23.

The state spending panel granted the university a total of $500 million in contracts lasting from 2019 through 2025. $250 million will go toward digital media advertising services, while the other half will be put toward print media advertising services.

The new marketing plan is to emphasize the university’s efforts of becoming one of the top online universities around the world by growing the student base in local, regional and national markets, according to the board’s agenda.

As Maryland’s open university, University of Maryland University College’s mission is to offer courses to working adults, military service members and veterans across the country and around the world, according to UMUC’s mission statement.

“(The university) felt that calling it University of Maryland University College is repetitive and does not explain their mission,” state Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George’s, told Capital News Service. “UMUC aims to provide education across the globe.”

The institution has been praised in recent years for its global reach and graduation. Comptroller Peter Franchot, D, last week referred to the university as a “gem.”

The Maryland Senate is scheduled to hold a bill hearing on Thursday to weigh the name change proposal.

