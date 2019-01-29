202
Home » Maryland News » Md. no longer top…

Md. no longer top state for millionaire households after 7-year streak

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 29, 2019 1:59 pm 01/29/2019 01:59pm
Share

Maryland is no longer the state with the highest ratio of millionaire households.

The state has held the No. 1 spot since 2010, but new 2018 data shows it is down to the No. 4 position.

New York-based Phoenix Marketing International released its annual wealth and affluent monitor survey Tuesday, which has tracked the number of millionaire households in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., since 2006.

The new top state, New Jersey, now holds the position for the highest ratio of millionaire households to total households at 8.95 percent in 2018. Last year, it was in the No. 2 in the country.

D.C. is the new No. 2. The District had the highest growth of any state, rising from 6.57 percent in 2017 to 8.94 percent in 2018. David M. Thompson, managing director at Phoenix Affluent Practice, suggests the increase may be due to several factors including increased property prices and more skilled workers moving into the area.

Virginia is No. 10 in the new rankings, with millionaires accounting…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

10 cheap plant-based meals

A closer look -- and some creativity in the kitchen (no chef-level cooking experience required) -- reveals that there are many tasty, economical options for plant-based eating.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500