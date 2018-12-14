202.5
Home » Maryland News » Kelly Clarkson backs lip-synching…

Kelly Clarkson backs lip-synching Md. mom who embarrassed son

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 7:02 am 12/14/2018 07:02am
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kelly Clarkson is sending some love to the mom who was captured lip-syncing on a fan cam while her son dove for cover in his hoodie.

The video of Mandy Remmell’s performance of Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” at Tuesday’s University of Maryland basketball game, and her 10-year-old son’s reaction, has captured more than 700,000 views online.

Clarkson, who is a coach on NBC’s “The Voice, tweeted , “This is my kind of mama.”

Remmell tells WTTG-TV she just went for it. She says it’s wonderful that Clarkson can relate.

Remmell’s son Blake also is warming up to the attention.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News kelly clarkson Local News Mandy Remmell Maryland News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Since U Been Gone umd
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Most influential celebrities deaths of 2018

Click through the gallery for a chronological look back at those who died this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500