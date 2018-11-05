202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland judge denies ex-bishop's…

Maryland judge denies ex-bishop’s bid for early release from prison

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 9:45 pm 11/05/2018 09:45pm
Share
FILE - In this April 3, 2015, file photo, Episcopal Bishop Heather Cook leaves Baltimore City Circuit Court in Baltimore with attorney Jose Moline after her arraignment. Cook, a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk when she fatally struck a bicyclist with her vehicle in Baltimore, has applied to work outside prison. The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland prison system sent a letter July 19, 2018, to the victim's family. It says it's reviewing Cook's application to leave prison during the day. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland judge has denied a request to reduce a five-year prison sentence for a former Episcopal bishop who was drunk and texting when she struck and killed a bicyclist with her vehicle.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy Doory rejected Heather Cook’s request at a Monday hearing. She had been seeking a reduction by having two of her four sentences changed so they would run concurrently instead of consecutively.

The 62-year-old has served about three years for the 2014 collision that killed Thomas Palermo.

Prosecutors and Palermo’s relatives have opposed Cook’s bid for early release.

Cook was the second-highest-ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland when the crash occurred.

Related Stories

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Election Day

Voters take their civic duty seriously. See photos from around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500