Area pols’ condiment comments generate heartburn

After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took heat over her take on mumbo sauce, calling it “annoying,” a Maryland lawmaker issued a similar take on the Old Line state’s favorite seasoning, Old Bay. Reaction was — well, is "aggressively mixed" a thing?

WASHINGTON — After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser took heat over her take on mumbo sauce, calling it “annoying,” a Maryland lawmaker issued a similar take on the Old Line state’s favorite seasoning, Old Bay.

Delegate David Moon said it was a joke. “I’m Facebook friends with Muriel Bowser, and I saw her post criticizing mumbo sauce,” he said. “I’m sitting there reading the hundreds of comments and laughing. I got the bright idea to take her exact post and just replace the words mumbo sauce with Old Bay,” just to see what would happen.\

The reaction was immediate.

Is anybody else annoyed by Old Bay seasoning? I wish people would stop suggesting that it is quintessential MD. I’m just saying I was a full grown man before I had heard of Old Bay seasoning! So there, I’ve said it. 🤣 #IStandWithMuriel #MumboSauce #Mumbo #DC #MDPolitics — David Moon (@DavidMoon2014) November 21, 2018

Moon said his fellow delegates in the Maryland General Assembly let him have it, that Del. Marc Korman texted him immediately asking “What were you thinking?” Then Korman tweeted:

Delete your account. — Marc Korman (@mkorman) November 21, 2018

Delegate Eric Luedtke tweeted:

Hearing that there will be a censure motion introduced against @DavidMoon2014 for this. https://t.co/QhCW8iKMzz — Delegate Eric Luedtke (@EricLuedtke) November 21, 2018

Moon said about half the people reacting got the joke. But for others, Moon said, “I might have some explaining to do with some folks who might question my Maryland street cred.”

How does Moon really feel about Old Bay? “I love it. I grew up on Old Bay and blue crabs.” He even tweeted some humorously altered childhood photos to prove his bona fides.

Korman tweeted back:

Don’t try to put the genie back in the bottle. — Marc Korman (@mkorman) November 22, 2018

But Kieffer Mitchell, a special adviser in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, chimed in with a favorable reaction:

Damn. I wish I had made this joke. https://t.co/gQxp0u0zl8 — Keiffer Mitchell (@KeifferMitchell) November 21, 2018

Moon said he loves Old Bay but does believe there’s a limit. He recalled sampling Old Bay-flavored ice cream in Annapolis. “Now that’s probably where I draw the line. I tried it and, uh, good luck to you if you do.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.