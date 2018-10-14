202
Vehicle falls from BW Parkway bridge onto US Route 50

By Madeleine Simon October 14, 2018 5:03 pm 10/14/2018 05:03pm
WASHINGTON — A car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway drove off a bridge near Kenilworth Avenue and landed on US Route 50, injuring two people and causing parts of the parkway to close.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a car travelling southbound on the BW Parkway crossed the median and burst through the guardrail on the overpass that covers US Route 50.

Sgt. Anna Rose with US Park Police said the car landed on an exit ramp off of US Route 50, which leads to BW Parkway.

A group of about 30 good Samaritans gathered to help the passengers that were trapped inside, though it’s unclear if they got them out before emergency responders arrived.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said the two people were transported to a trauma center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Further details are still unknown.

For less than an hour, southbound lanes of the Baltmimore Washington Parkway were diverted to inbound New York Avenue. Outbound lanes of Route 50/New York Avenue ramp to Northbound Baltimore Parkway were also closed at the scene of the crash.

All traffic has since been cleared.

WTOP’s Keara Dowd contributed to this report. 

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the car fell onto Maryland Route 50. This story has been corrected.

Topics:
baltimore washington parkway crash diverted traffic Local News Maryland News Transportation News
