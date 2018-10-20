202
Home » Maryland News » Not just Nice anymore:…

Not just Nice anymore: Md. governor renames Harry Nice Bridge

By Sarah Gibson October 20, 2018 9:28 pm 10/20/2018 09:28pm
4 Shares
This May 2014 photo shows the Harry Nice Bridge, which carries U.S. 301 over the Potomac River between Virginia and Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that there is $765 million in funding dedicated to a replacement for the aging Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge. (Courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority)

WASHINGTON — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office announced that the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge has been renamed.

The 1.7-mile-long, 77-year-old bridge will now also bear the name of Charles County Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton.

“I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to a gentleman and a leader who has dedicated so much of his life to this county, to our great state, and to serving others than renaming this the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge,” Hogan said in a news release.

“On behalf of all the grateful Marylanders, I want to sincerely thank Senator Middleton for his decades of dedicated service to the people of Charles County and to the State of Maryland.”

Related Stories

Del. Sally Jameson, who represents Charles County, sponsored the law to rename the bridge during the 2018 legislative season.

Hogan, along with Jameson, Middleton and Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, had a ceremony to unveil the bridge’s new signage on Saturday.

During the event, Hogan said that he has issued a request for qualification — officially starting the contractor procurement process — for a new bridge that will be located north of and parallel to the existing bridge.

The Maryland state board has voted to build a new $765 million Potomac River crossing in Charles County to replace the aging Harry Nice Bridge. Maryland Transportation Authority aims to start construction on this new bridge in 2020 and have it completed by 2023.

Building a new bridge will mean that the existing bridge no longer needs a major rehabilitation project in the next five years, as previously estimated, according to the news release.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Gov. Larry Hogan harry nice bridge harry w. nice memorial bridge Local News Maryland News Thomas "Mac" Middleton Transportation News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500