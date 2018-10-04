202
Home » Maryland News » Md. will use $2.6…

Md. will use $2.6 million grant to test rape kits, hire victim advocates

By Jack Pointer October 4, 2018 4:30 pm 10/04/2018 04:30pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — Maryland authorities have received a $2.6 million grant that will go toward the testing of untested or unsubmitted rape-evidence kits.

Related Stories

The grant from the U.S. Justice Department’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative will also be used to develop a statewide kit-tracking system and to hire specialized victim advocates.

A recent audit revealed that statewide, around 3,700 kits remained untested by law enforcement agencies.

“The SAKI grant will provide law enforcement with the resources to bring consistency to the process of sexual assault evidence collection and testing, and to identify and hold sexual assailants accountable,” said Brian Frosh, Maryland’s attorney general.

Some DNA data will be uploaded into Maryland’s DNA database, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. Due to the database’s effectiveness, efforts are underway to potentially extract DNA evidence from untested kits and ensure that evidence is used to expand “investigative abilities,” the statement said.

Since its launch in 2015, the initiative has helped with identifying and apprehending violent offenders and by addressing the problem of unsubmitted sexual assault kits.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
jack pointer Local News Maryland News Sexual Assault Kit Initiative
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Capitals open Stanley Cup defense with 7-0 rout of Bruins

Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals opened their title defense with a 7-0 thrashing of the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500