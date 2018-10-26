202
Ready for winter: Plow drivers get prepared

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP October 26, 2018 6:44 am 10/26/2018 06:44am
FORESTVILLE, Md. — Winter weather has not hit the D.C. region just yet, but plow drivers are getting ready.

About 140 plow and salt trucks hit the road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday for a dry run exercise in preparation for snow and ice.

“We’re checking all our equipment and just making sure when that first snowflake falls that we’re ready to go,” said Courtney Ward, a spokeswoman with the county’s transportation and public works department.

The dry run included drivers, safety inspectors, supply monitors and customer service representatives.

Their objective was to conduct vehicle safety inspections, evaluate operational procedures and communication systems and also to identify any issues on roadways.

“They’re making sure that the roads are looking good and that there’s nothing that could damage the plows,” said Ward. “Once the snow falls down, they’re going to be out there making sure the conditions are passable.”

More than 400 employees participated.

“We do this once a year,” said plow driver Santos Turcios, who has worked for the county for more than a decade. “We inspect every county roadway to make sure everything is safe and ready for snow.”

Drivers learned their routes and watched for problems such as potholes.

“Any damage in the road, we need to report it right away,” Turcios said. “It’s all about making sure that everything is safe and ready for winter.”

