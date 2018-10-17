A chance to weigh in on designs for Governor’s Bridge replacement

Officials from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties will discuss six design alternatives for the historic bridge and the project's progress on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON — The Governor’s Bridge replacement project has been years in the making and Wednesday night, residents will get a chance to weigh in on designs as plans to reopen the bridge move forward.

Officials from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties will discuss six design alternatives for the historic bridge and the project’s progress.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Conference Center on Crain Highway in Bowie.

The single-lane bridge, which connects the two counties, was shut down in 2015 due to safety concerns. The current bridge was built in 1912, and there’s been a river crossing at that spot since colonial times, according to the Library of Congress.

The plan is to reopen Governor’s Bridge next year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.