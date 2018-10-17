202
Home » Maryland News » A chance to weigh…

A chance to weigh in on designs for Governor’s Bridge replacement

By Melissa Howell October 17, 2018 1:13 pm 10/17/2018 01:13pm
Share
A photo of Governor's Bridge above a murky Patuxent River. Check back for more ghost roads. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — The Governor’s Bridge replacement project has been years in the making and Wednesday night, residents will get a chance to weigh in on designs as plans to reopen the bridge move forward.

Officials from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties will discuss six design alternatives for the historic bridge and the project’s progress.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Conference Center on Crain Highway in Bowie.

The single-lane bridge, which connects the two counties, was shut down in 2015 due to safety concerns. The current bridge was built in 1912, and there’s been a river crossing at that spot since colonial times, according to the Library of Congress.

The plan is to reopen Governor’s Bridge next year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News governor's bridge Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

5 products that will see the biggest Black Friday discounts in 2018

Black Friday can be overwhelming. To help you focus your efforts, here’s a list of the specific product categories that will see the biggest price drops this year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500