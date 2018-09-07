Md. man in MS-13 admits to attempted murder, racketeering; could get life

Jose Augustin Salmeron-Larios of Severn admitted to taking part in a shooting and coordinating another. Prosecutors also say he brought guns up from Florida and distributed them to other MS-13 members in Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A Severn, Maryland, man with connections to the MS-13 gang pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a violent racketeering conspiracy that includes attempted murder.

Jose Augustin Salmeron-Larios, 25, could get up to life in prison.

He admitted to charges of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise; attempted murder in aid of racketeering; and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

Prosecutors say that Salmeron-Larios admitted to “numerous acts.” In April 2015, for instance, he was a co-conspirator in a Hyattsville, Maryland, shooting that disfigured and disabled the victim.

“Salmeron-Larios participated in the shooting in order to gain entrance to, maintain and increase his position in MS-13,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Salmeron-Larios also admitted that he traveled to Florida in January 2016 and obtained firearms that were later distributed to MS-13 members in Maryland. During that time, he also possessed and distributed cocaine and other controlled substances “for the benefit of MS-13.”

And in June 2016, prosecutors said, Salmeron-Larios helped coordinate an MS-13 attack on suspected rival gang members.

“Salmeron-Larios’s arrest and conviction have dealt a significant blow to MS-13 in Maryland,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur.

He is set to be sentenced Dec. 7.

