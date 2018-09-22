Md. attorney general asking victims of abuse by school, church officials to come forward

After an investigation revealed decades of child sex abuse and cover-ups by the Roman Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is now seeking any information of similar abuse in Maryland schools or "place[s] of worship."

Friday afternoon, Frosh tweeted out a form where “victims of abuse or those with knowledge of abuse” could report the incidents to his office.

Victims of an abuser associated with a school or place of worship, or those with knowledge of such abuse, are encouraged to report these incidents to my Office. To learn how to report this abuse to the Criminal Division of my Office visit https://t.co/JCP3W7Wqrh — Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) September 21, 2018

On the website, the form states, “We will be in touch with you, although we will not be able to comment or provide any information regarding an investigation.”

The tweet from Frosh comes after thousands of people in the area signed an online petition calling for Frosh to launch an investigation into the Baltimore diocese.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a spokeswoman for Frosh’s office said the notice was posted on the Maryland Attorney General’s website about a month ago, which would have been shortly after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released the report revealing sexual abuse of children by “predator priests.”

The Sun also states that Frosh believes a Maryland grand jury would have the authority to write a report like the one from Pennsylvania, in addition to its usual task of deciding who to indict.

