Attempted murder charge for man in St. Mary’s Co. after car attack

WASHINGTON — A man was arrested last Monday after an attempted murder in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where he strangled, punched and bit the victim before the victim ultimately escaped.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says Niko Tristan Jones, 35, of no fixed address, assaulted the victim in his car with an object taken out of his center console.

The victim was able to escape, but Jones then tried to hit the victim with his car.

He left the scene when the victim fled.

The victim ran to a wooded area where a deputy responded to the reported assault around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

A map of the area where the victim fled to is below:

