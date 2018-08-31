Sea lice no more: Jellyfish larvae gone at Ocean City

The stinging jellyfish larvae that plagued Maryland's beach goers for most of the summer are no longer a problem, according to Ocean City beach patrol.

The tiny creatures known as sea lice required swimmers to rinse out their bathing suits after getting out of the water in order to avoid getting a rash.

Large numbers of sea lice were reported earlier in the summer in the surf around Ocean City beach.

The stinging sea creatures can cause some people to feel a prickling sensation while they’re in the water. The result can leave a rash with red, itchy or burning bumps within a few hours after exposure. Sea lice can get into bathing suits while swimming.

Sea lice have been a problem in Florida this summer, with other reports from North Carolina and Alabama.

