202
Breeder sues for return of 40 German Shepherds taken in Md. raid

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 8:10 am 08/21/2018 08:10am
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) — The owner of 40 German Shepherds seized by animal control officers in Maryland is suing to get them back.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that breeder Linda Brown filed a lawsuit last week that asserts the 38 adult dogs and two puppies have been evaluated, and there’s no basis to keep holding them. Brown is also seeking $10,000 in damages.

The dogs were removed from her kennel July 18 following a complaint about the health and conditions of the dog. Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard says animal control staff members from three counties and a veterinarian were on hand during the raid.

He says the dogs are still at shelters, with the investigation expected to wrap up this week.

The newspaper didn’t include a response to the complaint from Somerset County Dog Control.

Topics:
