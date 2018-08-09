202
Home » Maryland News » Bone found in barrel…

Bone found in barrel off Md. beach was from an animal

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 12:32 pm 08/09/2018 12:32pm
Share

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Officials say a bone recovered from a deteriorating barrel in the sand off a Maryland beach was from an animal.

The Worcester County Sheriff tweeted Thursday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined it was an animal bone that was recovered from the barrel, not human remains.

On Tuesday, a couple wading in the water off Homer Gudelsky Park in West Ocean City stumbled across what they thought was a suitcase, but was later found to be a wooden barrel. Divers later recovered the contents of the barrel, including a burned bone.

News outlets report the barrel was deteriorating so quickly, the sheriff’s office decided to dig out the contents instead of removing the barrel from the water.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500