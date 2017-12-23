Former Md. Lt. gov. prescribes action in current political climate

LARGO, Md. — Get in a room. Talk to each other. And don’t lose sight of the fact that you’re working for the good of all of the people.

Those are some of the solutions offered for a healthier political climate courtesy of Michael Steele, a Republican who served as the chair of the Republican National Committee from 2009 to 2011 and as Maryland’s lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2007.

Steele said politicians at all levels need to cultivate relationships that cross the aisle. Speaking at the dedication this week of a Prince George’s County building named for the late Wayne K. Curry, who served as county executive, Steele recalled how he and Curry used to battle over state and local tax policy — and then meet in Curry’s office.

“We’d talk, and laugh, cuss each other out, have fun, and then get back out there and do it all over again,” he said.

Steele said those relationships are lacking nowadays. Picking battles is important, he said, but knowing how to battle matters, too. He added that the bottom line is that public service should benefit constituents.

While Maryland remains a blue state, with the number of registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans two to one, Republicans have won big in the state: Current Gov. Larry Hogan pulled off a stunning upset in 2014.

Looking at Hogan’s performance, Steele said he hears from people who like the job the governor is doing — regardless of party affiliation.

