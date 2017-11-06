201.5
Video: Md. woman injured in Las Vegas shooting takes steps during recovery

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP November 6, 2017 6:42 pm 11/06/2017 06:42pm
WASHINGTON — Family and friends who have been following Tina Frost’s recovery from last month’s deadly Las Vegas shooting are seeing how well the Crofton, Maryland, native is progressing for the first time.

In just six weeks, the 27-year-old is talking, walking and even gently kicking a soccer ball with her father in the hallways of Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Her family shared a video, seen at top, of Frost walking down the hallway as she works with a therapist on her coordination.

Frost was shot through her right eye on Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country music performance in Las Vegas. Her boyfriend and another man pulled her to safety and to the hospital, which doctors said saved her life.

Her doctors continue to be impressed with her progress, said family spokeswoman Amy Klinger. Frost is now preparing for another surgery in 10 days.

