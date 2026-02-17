Hollywood legend, local ‘down home’ neighbor: Robert Duvall remembered at Northern Virginia restaurant

Locals at a Virginia cafe remember Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall as a humble regular known for his kindness and love of comfort food.

Actor Robert Duvall, the Oscar‑winning star of films including “Tender Mercies” and “The Godfather,” died at the age of 95 at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on Sunday.

At a small cafe in Fauquier County, the memories of the late actor are flowing as easily as the conversations he used to spark there.

In Marshall, Virginia, the Hollywood giant was known worldwide, but to locals he was simply a familiar face who often stopped in the Old Salem Cafe for comfort food and good company.

Donna Armstrong, the cafe’s co‑owner, said Duvall often came in for lunch with the people who worked on his farm.

“He used to come in there with his farm hand with and treat him to lunch. Very kind man,” Armstrong said.

She recalled the first time she approached him for a photo, and how easy it was to strike up a conversation about local people and history.

“We talked about some of the locals and some of the things that have happened in the past. Some of the things that he knew, I can’t really discuss them, but he knew a lot, that’s for sure,” Armstrong said with a chuckle.

“The first time I wanted to go approach him, I was like, ‘is he the type that you can go up and approach and ask to have a photo with?’ And absolutely, he was. He was amazing,” Armstrong added.

One memory that stood out for Armstrong was when Duvall wanted to meet Henry Green, an orchard owner in Hume, Virginia, who lived to be 103.

“Robert Duvall was like, ‘I would really like to meet that man.’ And I thought, now this is really something,” Armstrong said.

She arranged the meeting, and said Green was thrilled.

“Oh, my goodness, Mr. Green was so excited that he got to meet Robert Duvall and shake his hand,” Armstrong said.

Despite his fame, Armstrong said Duvall never acted like a celebrity.

“Most of the time, if you met a movie star or somebody as big as Robert Duvall, you’d be nervous. No, it was not like that at all,” Armstrong said.

She remembered how approachable he was when she worked up the nerve to ask for a photo.

When asked about Duvall’s favorite orders, Armstrong said he liked the Reuben, patty melt, and hamburger steak — “just your normal comfort food.”

She also recalled his quiet generosity, including when he took part in a fundraiser several years ago to held to help a chef that was ill.

“He was a generous man,” Armstrong said.

The news of Duvall’s death, she said, devastated their cafe family.

“I couldn’t believe it … it was devastating. It was hard,” Armstrong said.

For Armstrong, Duvall’s legacy is simple: one of humility and kindness.

“Just your regular, down home guy that was rich and famous,” she said.

