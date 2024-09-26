Loudoun Co. school board bans new cell towers on school campuses

The Loudoun County School Board has voted to prohibit the construction of cell towers on school grounds, near elementary, middle and high schools, for the next five years.

Tuesday, the board voted 8-0-1 to change the language of the policy regarding which companies can build mobile and land-based network facilities on land owned by Loudoun County Public Schools.

Allowing cell towers on school grounds has benefited the school system.

“The cellphone towers bring in tens of thousands of dollars of revenue to our division every year,” said at-large board member Anne Donohue, who abstained from the vote. “Limiting the addition of cellphone towers could have a detrimental effect on connectivity for cellphones or wireless access in our LCPS facilities.”

Board member April Chandler said she has heard from parents who are concerned about possible health risks of RF-radiation exposure from installing towers near where children go to school. Other opponents have worried towers affect real estate values of their homes.

“Overwhelmingly, the feedback that I’ve heard from the community is opposed to having towers on school sites,” said Chandler, who voted for the ban.

Vice Chair Arben Istrefi agreed with Chandler, despite the opportunity for the school division to continue to raise revenue with towers near schools: “As things continue to develop in Loudoun County, defaulting to our public schools for cell towers, I just don’t think that matches the aspirations of our community.”

The new policy will continue to allow consideration of new tower construction on properties owned by the school system that are not located next to a school, including the administration building or Mickie Gordon Park.

In explaining her opposition to future construction on school property, Chandler said the school policy on potential risk cites a 1996 Federal Communications Commission policy that expanded wireless internet services at schools, which has been criticized by appeals courts in recent years.

“From the court’s perspective, the FCC had waved-off any concern for protections of children and the environment,” she said.

Currently, cell towers are located on the grounds of Rock Ridge High School, where the lease will be up for renewal in 2026. At Woodgrove High School, lease renewal is due in 2027.

A proposal to build a tower at Freedom High School in 2022 was rejected by the previous school board.

