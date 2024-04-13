‘Some-bunny’ have room for a rabbit? Loudoun Co. animal shelter looking to home over 40 new ones

Loudoun County, Virginia's animal services is looking for homes for a herd of rabbits after receiving a record number of them last week.

Loudoun County, Virginia’s animal services is looking for homes for a herd of rabbits after receiving a record number of them last week.

According to the agency, they received 43 rabbits all at once and now those bunnies need a home. The pets range from two days to 2 years old.

The person who gave the animals away had started with just three rabbits, but became overwhelmed when the bunnies quickly reproduced, Loudoun County Animal Services said in a news release.

“Rabbits really can multiply incredibly quickly, and they start reproducing at just four months of age. In addition to significant health and behavioral benefits, this really demonstrates why [spaying and neutering] all pets, including rabbits, is so important,” said Animal Shelter Operations Manager Melissa Heard in a statement.

Loudoun County Animal Services said all the animals are going through the process of being spayed or neutered and will soon be available to adopt. The rabbit adoption fee is temporarily $25, a two-for-one deal.

The animal shelter also created an Amazon wish list for those who want to help out without taking on the huge, fluffy responsibility. It will also hold a free “Rabbits 101” course on Thursday, April 18, for prospective adopters.

If you’re interested in taking in one of these furry friends, you can visit the county’s animal shelter in Leesburg or view the rabbits on the county government’s website.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.