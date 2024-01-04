Police: Loudoun Co. gun store burglary suspects drove stolen car into building, took ‘multiple’ guns

Four burglary suspects broke into a Loudoun County, Virginia, gun store early Thursday by driving a stolen car into the side of the building, the Leesburg Police Department said.

Police arrived at Loudoun Guns in Leesburg shortly before 4 a.m. for reports of a loud noise, believed to be a car striking a building, according to a news release from the department. At the scene, they found a four-door Kia sedan that appeared to have crashed into the front doors of the store and lodged into the building.

The suspects, who were wearing masks, stole “multiple” long guns from the store, police said. The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, leaving the Kia behind.

The car was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction before the burglary took place, according to the news release.

Police told WTOP they’re referring to the incident as a burglary due to evidence of breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Police ask anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Mirza Kadric at 703-771-4500 or via email at mkadric@leesburgva.gov.

