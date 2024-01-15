Man arrested for killing dog in Falls Church may have killed other animals, farm director says

Muriel Forrest, executive director of Wheatland Farm, said they found four dead chickens on the farm, and that a worker confronted the Virginia man near their barn.

A man arrested for stabbing a dog in Falls Church, Virginia, may have killed other animals in the area, police told WTOP on Monday.

Falls Church police said Reyan Hassan Ibrahim, 25, of Broadlands, Virginia, allegedly stabbed a dog on Broad Street while it was being walked by its owner on Sunday. The dog then had to be euthanized because of its injuries, police said.

In the days before, however, Loudoun County police told WTOP that Ibrahim is the same man who showed up twice to a therapeutic farm in the county.

Muriel Forrest, executive director of Wheatland Farm, said they found four dead chickens on the farm, and that a worker confronted Ibrahim near their barn.

“He said ‘your horses are possessed,’ and he was quite agitated,” Forrest said, who explained that the worker tried to get Ibrahim to leave, but he continued to say strange things.

“‘That red horse, that horse is not human, it’s possessed,’ and he was walking toward it with a halter, so you know he clearly intended to act on this horse,” Forrest said.

Ibrahim finally left, but returned to the farm the next day, Forrest said.

She said he had covered up the license plate on his car, was wearing a ski mask and had a machete. Ibrahim sped away once confronted by Forrest’s husband, she said.

Ibrahim was arrested Monday morning in a traffic stop near Dulles Airport; he was previously arrested in November for vandalism that caused $20,000 in damage, according to police.

A police report said Ibrahim destroyed the electronic menu ordering board at a McDonald’s drive-through on Nov. 27, 2023. On the next day, Ibrahim was accused of breaking a bottle of wine, and hitting and shattering the front door of a Sheetz gas station with a wrench. In a separate incident later that day at a Chick-fil-A in Sterling, Ibrahim allegedly broke two glass entrance doors.