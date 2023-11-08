8 juvenile overdoses reported at one Loudoun Co. high school

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating eight opioid-related overdoses, all connected to fentanyl, reported at Park View High School in the last three weeks.

At least eight opioid-related overdoses have been reported at a high school in Loudoun County, Virginia, in the last three weeks.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the overdoses reported at Park View High School in Sterling where “four of the overdoses occurred in the school, and of these, three required the administration of Narcan, and two of those required CPR by school personnel.”

All of the overdoses can be connected to fentanyl, often found in the form of a fake oxycodone pill which is blue, circular and may be stamped with “M30.” It is also referred to as a “Perc-30.”

“LCPS is taking active steps to support our students, families and staff with fentanyl awareness and education, including training and supplying staff in each of our high schools with Naloxone for emergencies,” wrote Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence in a statement.

Including the reported overdoses at Park View, the county has investigated 18 reports of juvenile overdoses so far this year, compared to last year’s total 19.

“When students come to school, we want them to learn and thrive. But, most of all we want them to live,” Spence said. “We must, as a community, come together to find ways to help our young people who are facing these issues.”

As the county sheriff’s office investigates Park View’s cases, it said it will be assigning additional resources around the school to help identify the source of the drugs.

“We know the overwhelming number of Park View students are responsible and care about the safety of their school, and we are putting all available resources into identifying who is responsible for distributing these lethal drugs,” Sheriff Michael Chapman said.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents “to have regular conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs and how they may appear or be shared and to be vigilant about any suspicious activities.”

“We have also encouraged LCPS to continue its communications with the Park View community and have offered our assistance with additional educational and security measures,” Chapman said.