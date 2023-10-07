Off-duty Loudoun Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic assault

An off-duty Loudoun County sheriff's office deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic assault and preventing a family member from summoning law enforcement.

Rajesh Kumar, was processed at the Loudoun County Detention Center and a protective order was issued against him, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Kumar was released on a secured bond.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m. when police in Leesburg responded to the 100 block of Alpine Drive.

It was there that an investigation revealed that Kumar, according to police, assaulted a family member and prevented another family member from calling police.

Police say Kumar is a deputy at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

