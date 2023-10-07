Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Off-duty Loudoun Co. sheriff's…

Off-duty Loudoun Co. sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic assault

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 7, 2023, 10:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An off-duty Loudoun County sheriff’s office deputy has been arrested and charged with domestic assault and preventing a family member from summoning law enforcement.

Rajesh Kumar, was processed at the Loudoun County Detention Center and a protective order was issued against him, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Kumar was released on a secured bond.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m. when police in Leesburg responded to the 100 block of Alpine Drive.

It was there that an investigation revealed that Kumar, according to police, assaulted a family member and prevented another family member from calling police.

Police say Kumar is a deputy at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up