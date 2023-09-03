Sheriff: Driver with forged tags crashed into semi in fiery Loudoun Co. collision; truck driver critically injured

Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, are looking for anyone who witnessed a serious crash Monday evening involving a semi-truck that overturned and caught on fire after being struck by another vehicle.

The crash happened on southbound Route 28 near Sterling Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a black Nissan Altima was traveling south on Route 28 when he crashed into the semi, causing it to overturn, and then crashed into a Toyota Prius, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 18-year-old Jose A. Padilla Espinosa. He was arrested after authorities said he forged tags and was driving without insurance.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the semi-truck was pulled out and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Padilla Espinosa and the driver of the Prius were also taken to hospitals but were released.

Padilla Espinosa is currently held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with more charges pending.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking to interview those who might have seen the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

