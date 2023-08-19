2 airport police officers injured, terminal evacuated after segway fire at Dulles International Airport

Dulles International Airport passengers preparing for departure have been evacuated after smoke was reported in the main terminal.

A segway catches fire in Dulles International Airport on Aug. 19, 2023. (Credit: Jared Stern via Twitter)

WTOP reached out to officials with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority after listeners noticed smoke near the airport’s Door 1 at around 7:30 p.m. Officials with the authority identified that the smoke was coming from a police motor vehicle inside the airport’s main terminal.

“As a safety precaution, passengers were evacuated from the departures level of the terminal,” agency spokesperson James Johnson said in an email to WTOP.

Officials told WTOP that smoke stemmed from a police segway that caught fire in the airport terminal this afternoon.

The MWAA fire and rescue department responded to the incident, according to the agency, with the goal of containing the smoke and venting it from other parts of the airport terminal. Delays related to the evacuation were not immediately shared.

The authority said smoke ventilation was completed by 9 p.m., and passengers and employees are back in the building. Additional delays related to the fire have not been shared with WTOP.

Two Airport Authority police officers were taken to the hospital for injuries related to the incident. No others were reported.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.

