Drugs, car chase and dog bite: New York man arrested in Loudoun Co.

A Rochester, New York, man was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, over the weekend after a law enforcement pursuit that left four people injured, authorities said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of two adults, who were passed out inside a vehicle at a Sheetz gas station in Sterling shortly before 8:25 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived and checked the vehicle, they found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Justin Connor, who was the driver, regained consciousness and drove off, nearly hitting two deputies.

The chase continued from Shaw Road onto Sterling Boulevard, where Connor drove the wrong way in the southbound lanes and struck a number of vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase ended when Connor was arrested.

As a result of the crash, four people, including Connor and the passenger of the fleeing vehicle, were taken to the hospital for their injuries as a well as a deputy, who was bitten by a dog in the vehicle Connor was driving, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that the vehicle “was reported stolen out of New York” and that Connor gave false information, hindering the investigation.

Connor has been charged with driving while intoxicated under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, eluding, giving false identity to law enforcement, larceny; unauthorized use of a vehicle, maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated, obstructing justice, and two counts of assault on law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

He is now being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger in the fleeing vehicle hasn’t been charged at the moment.

Anyone with more information about this situation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 703-777-1021.

