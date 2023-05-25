Live Radio
Loudoun Co. middle school students host ‘fight clubs’ with help from parents

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com
Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 25, 2023, 10:33 PM

A fight among students at Loudoun County, Virginia’s, Lunsford Middle School led administrators to the alarming discovery of elaborate fight clubs, some involving betting and tournament-style brackets, according to the school’s principal.

In a message to parents, Lunsford Principal Carrie Simms said many parents were aware of their child’s participation in the fight clubs and hosted bouts in their garages or basements.

The fights spilled over to the hallways and bathrooms of Lunsford, Simms said, leading administrators to discover social media activity that revealed more information about the fight clubs.

“We cannot tell you how to parent, but when your children create TikToks and Instagram pages using Lunsford’s name and then attempt to hold these fights in our hallways and bathrooms, we will take action,” Simms said in her message.

The fighting prompted a “reset” last Friday morning. Students were not allowed 20 minutes of free time to walk around the school and socialize with friends.

“Unfortunately, some students created a very unsafe situation for all, and we needed to be able to start our education for the day in a calm manner,” Simms said.

