'Homeward Bound' event offers waived animal adoption fees in Loudoun Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 7, 2023, 11:06 AM

For those looking to adopt a new pet, Loudoun County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for one day to help animals in the shelter find forever homes.

The “Homeward Bound” event is on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the animal shelter in Leesburg, Virginia, and adoption fees will be free for all cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, small pets and reptiles at the shelter.

All dogs and cats ready for adoption are already spayed and neutered and have been vaccinated and microchipped.

“The average amount of time it takes an animal to get adopted is continuing to increase,” Animal Shelter Operations Manager Melissa Heard said.

Heard said a dog has been at the shelter for more than 100 days, and two cats have been there for more than 180 days.

“We know their future families are out there and we’re hopeful that this event may help find them the loving homes that they have been waiting months for,” Heard said.

See all of the available animals before you head to the shelter on the Loudoun County Animal Services website.

