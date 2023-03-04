Downtown Leesburg speed limits to go down to 20 mph

Drivers will soon see lower speed limits in downtown historic Leesburg after the town council voted in favor of the reductions.

In a couple of months, the speed limit on roads in downtown historic Leesburg, Virginia, will go down to 20 mph, reducing limits by 5 mph.

The Leesburg Town Council voted on Tuesday to lower the speed limit, according to a news release from the town. The local government said it is in the process of getting speed limit signs for downtown roads and the change will go into effect in two to three months.

The town conducted a study recommending the 20 mph speed limit, as well as speed transition zones for nearby streets. After the study, multiple Leesburg agencies agreed that reducing the speed in the core of the downtown could result in a decrease in property damage and the severity of injuries in the event of a vehicle collision.

More details regarding Tuesday night’s Town Council vote, to lower the speed limit in #downtownLeesburg, can be found here >> https://t.co/6MUu0tOr71 #leesburgva #townofleesburg pic.twitter.com/1kZi825sMV — Town of Leesburg, VA (@TownofLeesburg) March 3, 2023

Additionally, the Leesburg Town Council has plans to evaluate possible “traffic calming” measures on Loudoun and Market streets, approaching and departing the areas the council reduces speed limits.

Virginia law allows local governing bodies to reduce speed limits to less than 25 mph but not below 15 mph, according to the news release.