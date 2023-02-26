Victims in parked vehicle robbed at knifepoint in Sterling

Victims told police they had been sitting in a parked vehicle near the Dulles Town Crossing shopping center when at least three suspects ran up and broke the windows of their vehicle.

Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, say they are seeking three suspects after victims were robbed at knifepoint while sitting in a vehicle Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, victims told police they had been sitting in a parked vehicle near the Dulles Town Crossing shopping center, on the 45600 block of Dulles Eastern Plaza, when at least three suspects ran up and broke the windows of their vehicle.

Victims told police that one of the suspects held a knife to one of their throats as “multiple cases containing a significant amount of jewelry imported from India,” were removed from the vehicle.

After the robbery, suspects fled the scene in a gray or white SUV, heading toward Nokes Boulevard. Loudoun County deputies responded to the scene at around 9:10 p.m., according to the news release.

Police said three suspects were reported in the incident, one of whom is described as “a white male, wearing a green ski mask, gloves and a black hooded jacket.”

One of the victims was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The LCSO asks anyone with information to call 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.