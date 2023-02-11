Two arrested for breaking into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun Co.

Two Manassas men were arrested overnight Saturday after they were caught breaking into a Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 36, were reportedly cutting the fence to the Dominion property in the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road in Aldie shortly before 12:40 a.m.

Deputies arrived soon after and arrested the two suspects, who were transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. They have been charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Attempted Larceny, Trespassing, Destruction of Property, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, authorities said.

Authorities believe the suspects were breaking into the building to steal copper wire.

A spokesperson for Dominion said that the site of the break-in was not a power substation.

Below is the area where the incident took place: