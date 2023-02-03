Man charged with assault on 2 juveniles at Loudoun Co. swimming pool

Deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia, arrested a man for an assault on two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool in Sterling Friday morning.

Deputies in Loudoun County, Virginia, arrested a man in connection with an assault on two juveniles at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool in Sterling on Friday morning.

At 6 a.m., deputies responded to the swimming pool for a reported assault, according to a Loudon County Sheriff’s Office release. Two juveniles reported they were inappropriately touched by 62-year-old Michael D. Taylor in the pool.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said they also reported being inappropriately touched by Taylor in December 2022.

He was charged with two counts of assault from Friday’s incident and two counts from the December incident. Taylor is being held without bond at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe that there could be more victims and asked people with information to call 703-777-1021.