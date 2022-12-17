Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Last trash drop-off day…

Last trash drop-off day held for customers of defunct Northern Va. garbage collector

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

December 17, 2022, 8:18 AM

The final trash drop-off day for customers affected by a recently shuttered garbage collection service will be held Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Former customers of Haulin’ Trash can take their household and yard waste to the ball fields at Park View High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 cash.

Only bags of trash will be accepted at the drop-off site — so no furniture, electronics or other large items can be dumped.

This is the third and final trash drop-off day county officials have scheduled for people who were left scrambling after Haulin’ Trash abruptly stopped its curbside pickup service earlier this month.

The company sent an email to its customers on Nov. 30 saying it would cease operations the next day, citing “many challenges over the past several weeks that we simply cannot overcome.”

Hundreds of Haulin’ Trash’s customers in Fairfax and Loudoun County were affected by the sudden shutdown. The trash service provider was founded in 2017.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

