Pedestrian killed in Loudoun Co. crash

A 73-year-old died after a vehicle struck them in Loudoun County, Virginia, in Lovettsville.

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Loudoun County, Virginia, at around midnight Friday, authorities said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Kenneth Burdette Henderson, 73, died after a vehicle hit him near the intersection of N. Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way in Lovettsville.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle that hit Henderson stayed at the scene of the crash, adding that impairment and vehicle speed was not a factor.

They also said Henderson was not in a crosswalk when the crash happened.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with more information is asked to call Investigator T. Alpy at 703-771-1021.