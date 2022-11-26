Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

November 26, 2022, 8:27 PM

A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said.

A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.

Emergency responders reported to the location of the accident in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road around 9:30 a.m., deputies said. The truck’s driver reported the incident to officials immediately, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the incident shows no signs of being a crime and that an investigation remains active.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 703-771-1021.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

