Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck

A man died after falling off the back of a moving truck in Loudoun County, Virginia.

A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said.

A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.

Emergency responders reported to the location of the accident in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road around 9:30 a.m., deputies said. The truck’s driver reported the incident to officials immediately, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the incident shows no signs of being a crime and that an investigation remains active.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 703-771-1021.