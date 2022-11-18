Loudoun Co. day care worker charged with child abuse

An employee at a day care in Loudoun County, Virginia, is accused of child abuse after an infant sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shabana Saleem, 50, of Ashburn, on a charge of child abuse and neglect.

On Nov. 7 at around 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office arrived to a hospital for a report that a child had life-threatening injuries,

The investigation found that the injuries happened when the infant was under Saleem’s care at the Winwood Children’s Center in Ashburn, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Investigators said that Saleem also did not deliver aid to the infant after the injuries. The infant has since been released from the hospital.

Saleem is being held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.