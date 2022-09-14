Man charged with attempted murder in Sterling house fire

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a house fire in Sterling earlier this month that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Julian Darius Karapetkov has been charged with two counts of attempted murder by arson, burning or destroying a house, burning or destroying property worth more than $1,000 and stalking.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said they got a call for a house fire on Whittingham Circle in Sterling at about 4 a.m. Sept. 4. They and firefighters from Fairfax County found two cars on fire in the driveway and fire coming from the front of the house.

Two people got out of the house in time; no one was hurt. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue estimated the damage to the cars and the house at $200,000. Fire investigators found evidence that an accelerant was used to set the cars and house on fire.

Karapetkov is being held without bond.