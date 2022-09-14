Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Man charged with attempted murder in Sterling house fire

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 14, 2022, 12:59 PM

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a house fire in Sterling, Virginia, earlier this month.

Julian Darius Karapetkov has been charged with two counts of attempted murder by arson, burning or destroying a house, burning or destroying property worth more than $1,000 and stalking.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said they got a call for a house fire on Whittingham Circle in Sterling at about 4 a.m. Sept. 4. They and firefighters from Fairfax County found two cars on fire in the driveway and fire coming from the front of the house.

Two people got out of the house in time; no one was hurt. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue estimated the damage to the cars and the house at $200,000. Fire investigators found evidence that an accelerant was used to set the cars and house on fire.

Karapetkov is being held without bond.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

