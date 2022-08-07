WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. investigates fires…

Loudoun Co. investigates fires set along residential road in South Riding

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Authorities in Loudon County, Virginia, are investigating multiple fires that were set overnight Friday in a residential area of South Riding.

According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fires were discovered around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along the road, in a residential area near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway.

The fires appear to be related due to their proximity to one another and the “manner in which they originated.”

Officials believe the fires were set using ignitable liquids and other combustibles, which had been brought to the scene in containers, Laura Rinehart, a spokeswoman for the fire department, told WTOP.

The fires, which had been set close to the roadway, caused damage to the vegetation, concrete and the pavement, Rinehart said.

The number of fires and the specific items burned are not being released to the public as the official investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may be missing gasoline or engine oil containers, possess residential surveillance footage or information on the incident to call investigators at 571-831-1903, or email Joshua.Hottle@Loudoun.gov.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up