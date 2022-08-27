Leesburg Police Department wants help naming new K-9 officer

The police department in Leesburg, Virginia, has hired a new K-9 officer, and wants your help giving him a name.
He’s a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.
The department is asking the community to vote among three name choices: Lucky, Rocky, or Riley — in memory of Leesburg dispatcher Sherry Riley who died earlier this year.
The new K-9 is completing a handler course where he will be trained in patrol and explosive ordinance detection.
