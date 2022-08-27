RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Leesburg Police Department wants help naming new K-9 officer

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

August 27, 2022, 8:43 AM

The police department in Leesburg, Virginia, has hired a new K-9 officer, and wants your help giving him a name.

He’s a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.

The police department in Leesburg, Virginia, has hired a new officer, and wants your help giving him a name.

The department is asking the community to vote among three name choices: Lucky, Rocky, or Riley — in memory of Leesburg dispatcher Sherry Riley who died earlier this year.

The new K-9 is completing a handler course where he will be trained in patrol and explosive ordinance detection.

You can voice your favorite name by visiting the online survey. Voting closes on Thursday at noon.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

