Road, lane closures around Dulles Airport for Silver Line construction

Commuters around D.C. and travelers visiting the area should plan for lane, shoulder and road closures in areas around Dulles Airport this week due to construction on Metrorail's Silver Line.

Officials from Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project said Monday that locations along the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport Access Highway, Dulles Greenway and Autopilot Drive will experience road and lane closures through Sunday.

For those looking for detours, here’s a list of where those closures are and when.

Dulles Toll Road East

When: Sunday, June 05 to Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 1.3 to 5.2 (from just west of the Route 28 overpass to the Reston Parkway overpass)

Dulles Toll Road West

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 5.7 to 1.5 (between the Route 28 and Reston Parkway overpasses)

Dulles International Airport Access Highway (DIAAH) East

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 0.0 to 8.0 (from the Aviation Drive overpass to Hunter Mill Road)

Dulles International Airport Access Highway (DIAAH) West

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

What: Alternating right and left lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 7.3 to 0.0 (from approximately 7/10 mile west of Hunter Mill Road to approximately 200 feet beyond the Copilot Way ramp on Saarinen Circle near the Dulles Airport Terminal)

Autopilot Drive North & South

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Alternating single right or left lane closures

Where: From Rudder Road to Materials Road

Dulles Greenway East

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Alternating left and right lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 7.6 to 12.3 (from approximately 2/10 mile west of Waxpool Road to the Dulles Toll Road)

Dulles Greenway West

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Alternating left and right lane closures of varying lengths

Where: From mile marker 12.2 to 7.6 (from the Moran Road exit to Broadlands Boulevard overpass)