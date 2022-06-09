RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | 'Caravan of death’ | War rap in Ukraine | More bodies found in Mariupol
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. middle school…

Loudoun Co. middle school teacher accused of assaulting students

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

June 9, 2022, 4:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Loudoun County, Virginia, middle school teacher faces charges for allegedly assaulting two students earlier this week.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jinwoo Noh, a Sterling Middle School teacher, is accused of grabbing and pushing a student off a chair in an incident posted to social media on June 6.

Noh is also accused of pulling a chair out from under a second student, causing the student to fall to the ground.

On Wednesday, Noh was issued two summonses for simple assault and battery following a law enforcement investigation into the incidents.

Neither of the students reported any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

House panel sticks with 4.6% military pay raise, but that could change

DoD’s largest solar array opens at Fort Bragg

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up