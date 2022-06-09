Loudoun Co. middle school teacher accused of assaulting students

A Loudoun County middle school teacher faces charges for allegedly assaulting two students earlier this week.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jinwoo Noh, a Sterling Middle School teacher, is accused of grabbing and pushing a student off a chair in an incident posted to social media on June 6.

Noh is also accused of pulling a chair out from under a second student, causing the student to fall to the ground.

On Wednesday, Noh was issued two summonses for simple assault and battery following a law enforcement investigation into the incidents.

Neither of the students reported any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.